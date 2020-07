Advertisement

The deadline to apply for fall Foundation Scholarships at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana has been extended to August 28, 2020. Students can apply online at https://uaht.awardspring.com. Any student applying for the first time must register and provide an email address, first name, last name, and a password to create an account.

For more information about scholarships available at UAHT, please call 870-722-8228.