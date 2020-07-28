Man to face jury this week in child sex abuse case

Advertisement

A Genoa, Ark., man accused of sexually abusing a young girl is set for trial this week in Miller County.

Willard Page, 74, allegedly touched the girl inappropriately when she was between the ages of 4 and 8 years when she came to visit during the years 2007 to 2011, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl is now a teen and the allegations were made public last year. Page is charged with three counts of sexual assault. Each count is punishable by five to 20 years and a fine up to $15,000.

A jury of six men and six women was chosen Monday at North Heights Junior High School in Texarkana, Ark., to allow more space for social distancing. Testimony in the trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning at the Miller County courthouse.

Circuit Judge Carlton Jones is presiding over the trial. Page is represented by Texarkana attorney Tommy Potter. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell is prosecuting the case.

