No Tax Rate Increase Proposed by TC Trustees – Fall Course Delivery Options Provide Safe Learning Environments for Students

At yesterday’s meeting, trustees approved holding a public hearing on August 17, 2020, to discuss the adoption of the proposed tax rate of $.123081 resulting in no tax rate increase. TC’s taxing district includes all of Bowie County and the College’s tax rate is adopted annually by trustees once certified values from Bowie County Appraisal District have been received. The proposed rate is the exact same rate as the current year’s rate.

Texarkana College also announced its plans for the Fall 2020 semester providing students ways to learn both in-person and online. Dr. Donna McDaniel, Vice President of Instruction, said the options provide students with four delivery methods including: Flex Campus, Hands-On Hybrid, Online on a Schedule, and Online Anytime.

Flex Campus – primarily for academic courses, combines face-to face-and online course delivery methods. Students will have an opportunity to attend some classes in person according to the class schedule, and some class meetings will be conducted through Microsoft Teams, a virtual meeting tool. Students will complete assignments in class and/or online.

Hands-On Hybrid – this course delivery method is designated for students enrolled in health sciences and workforce courses. Class instruction will be delivered online at designated regular times, but students will have the opportunity to come to campus in small groups to complete hands-on learning in labs, technical and industrial settings, and complete practical testing requirements.

Online on a Schedule – is a web-based, synchronous class that meets virtually through the Microsoft Teams environment. This is a face-to-face course that will meet virtually on specific days and times. Students will need to turn their computer camera on and participate in active learning with their instructor and classmates. Portions of course delivery and content will also be taught through an online learning platform.

Online Anytime– indicates the course is a web-based, self-paced, asynchronous class. Course delivery will be entirely online without regular interaction with the instructor or classmates. This is TC's traditional web/online course.

McDaniel said course delivery options were designed with the success and safety of students in mind.

“We understand that many students have concerns about what the fall semester will look like,” said McDaniel. “We hope that by offering these flexible options students will find a format that works for them. I commend our TC faculty and staff for creating options that focus on our students while keeping their health and safety a top priority.”

TC’s fall semester begins on Wednesday, August 19. All students and employees who come to campus will be required to enter through designated health screening stations, wear a face covering, and follow social distancing protocols. TC will also continue to follow and adhere to guidelines from local and state health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control.

Support services will remain available to all students enrolled this fall regardless of their course delivery method. Services include online tutoring, advising, financial aid, testing, veterans services, and more.

In other business, trustees also approved the 2020-2021 capital improvement plan which allows the College to address deferred maintenance needs previously identified in the 2018 multi-phase capital improvement plan. President Dr. Jason Smith said cost savings from current projects have freed up needed revenue to address several remaining projects previously approved by the trustees in 2018.

“TC has a multi-phase capital improvement plan in place which spans several fiscal years,” said Smith. “This plan was previously approved by the trustees in 2018 and we have been working through it as we are able with limited available funds. We are pleased to learn that the first phase of the STEM building remodeling project has come in under budget allowing us to address a few more items on the existing deferred maintenance list.”

