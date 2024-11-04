Sponsor

Robert T. Bilbo, Jr., 94, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2024, in Texarkana, Texas. Robert was born in Baxterville, Mississippi to R.T. and Elizabeth Bilbo.

He was an elder of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a retired salesman, and Army veteran who served during the Korean War. He will be remembered for his love of family, music, and playing the harmonica.

Robert met the love of his life, Frances, in Jackson, Mississippi. They married on December 29, 1951. Together they raised five children.

He is preceded in death by his wife Frances; daughter, Kathy; sister, Maxine Daniels; and brother, Hulon Bilbo.

He is survived by a sister, Willene Smith of Lumberton, Mississippi; sons, Robert Bilbo and wife Kay of Vail, Iowa, David Bilbo of Little Rock, Arkansas, Edward Bilbo and wife Debra of Texarkana, Texas, Dennis Bilbo and wife Shirley of Porter, Texas; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Cremation will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home in Texarkana, Texas.