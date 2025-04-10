Sponsor

Heaven got a little brighter with the passing of Lura Dell Clark on March 31, 2025. Lura Dell Anderson Hendricks Clark was born March 11,1942 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas and passed away peacefully in her home in Tyler, Texas on March 31, 2025. The funeral will be led by Rev. Michael Scarlett on Monday, April 14 at the Texarkana Funeral Home in Texarkana, Arkansas at 11:00 a.m. There will be a brief graveside service directly after at Old Rondo Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home in Texarkana, Arkansas on Sunday April 13 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Lura Dell was a graduate of Siloam Springs High School where she played the clarinet in the band. She attended College of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas on a choir scholarship. She worked in a typing pool and then in Social Services before becoming a full time homemaker. Lura was an avid reader and was a Sunday school teacher. She loved the Word of God and people. She collected dolls, butterflies, buffaloes and painted ponies to name a few. She loved all shades of purple, animals, sewing, cooking, baking, crocheting, quilting, and in later years playing the harmonica and dot-to-dots.

Lura was preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret Anderson Holland and her step-father Ed Holland; her husband Richard Clark; 1 daughter Margaret Reavis; 2 sons-in-law James Dodez and Jim Magee; and 1 granddaughter Shauna Oswald.

Lura is survived by 1 brother: Donald Anderson

4 children: Mary Nell Magee; Marsie and Gary Oswald; Rani and David Clark; and John Hendricks

12 Grandchildren: Juanita and Brian Knatcal; April Magee; Joshua and Deya Schanfish; Daniel Lockwood; Allison and Jeffery Copelin; Chesney and Jeffery Johnson; Kal Dodez; Taylor and Cameron Blavier; Kasi Russell; Shay Russell and Heather Wallace; Shyanne and Taylor Williams; and Lexi’Ann Hendricks

15 Great-Grandchildren: Stormie, Matthew, Samuel, Dakota, Ryan, Atlas, Kinslie, Knox, Eleanor, Micah, Tynslee, Silas, Ripp, Raiden and Theo

A special cousin: Beverly Wilson

Special companion: Tito

As well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

Pallbearers will be grandsons: Brian Knatcall, Joshua Schanfish, Daniel Lockwood, Jeffery Copelin, Jeffery Johnson and Cameron Blavier.

Lura Dell was loved by all who knew her. She will be missed for her infectious smile, sweet hugs, wise advice and love for Jesus.