UAHT Celebrates 60 Years and Honors Inaugural Faculty & Staff and Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) celebrated its 60th anniversary with a night of reflection, recognition, and reverence for those whose legacies have shaped the institution’s past, present, and future. During the milestone celebration, UAHT proudly inducted its inaugural classes into the Faculty and Staff Hall of Fame and the Alumni Hall of Fame, honoring individuals whose dedication, vision, and service have left a lasting mark on the UAHT community.

“These remarkable individuals have gone above and beyond in their service, leadership, and commitment,” said Director of Institutional Advancement, Kelly Wilcox. “Their contributions reflect the very best of what UAHT stands for: excellence, integrity, and an unwavering dedication to education and community.”

Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees

Dave Phillips

A proud alumnus representing one of three generations of his family to attend UAHT, Dave Phillips has dedicated his life to service. After a distinguished 23-year career in the U.S. Air Force, where he rose to the rank of Major, Phillips returned to UAHT as the Director of Telecommunications. His expertise was instrumental in advancing the campus’s technological infrastructure. Beyond the campus walls, he has been a pillar of the community, serving as president of the Hope Lions Club and co-chair of the Hempstead County Relay for Life. A steadfast supporter of students, Phillips has established five endowed scholarships through the UAHT Foundation, ensuring future generations have the same opportunities that shaped his own journey. Even after retiring, he has returned to UAHT several times to serve as an adjunct instructor.

Randy Sanders (Accepted by his wife, Ginny Sanders)

Randy Sanders was more than an educator; he was the heart of UAHT. His journey came full circle, beginning as a student at Red River Vocational-Technical School in the 1970s and spanning over 30 years of devoted service. In 1982, he began teaching Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, stepping into the role of his own mentor, Mr. Eugene Boone. Known for his humor and humility, Randy was deeply committed to his students, colleagues, and family. His belief in hard work, kindness, and integrity shaped generations of students. Even through illness, his faith and courage never wavered. Randy embodied the best of UAHT: loyalty, compassion, and a servant’s heart.

Faculty and Staff Hall of Fame Inductees

Jolane Cook

As the first Dean of the Texarkana campus, Jolane Cook laid both the literal and figurative foundation for what that campus would become, a thriving center of learning and community. Since the Texarkana campus opened in 2012, Jolane’s leadership, vision, and perseverance helped it grow from a single building to a multi-facility hub serving countless students. Her professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail fostered an inclusive, supportive environment for students, faculty, and staff. Her legacy continues through the systems and spirit she built, ensuring UAHT Texarkana thrives for generations to come.

Judy Garrett

Judy Garrett made science come alive for students. As a microbiology instructor, she had an extraordinary ability to make complex concepts engaging and memorable. Her humor, often reminding students they’d “lose ten pounds after taking her class because you’ll never want to touch anything again”, made learning both fun and transformative. Judy challenged her students to grow intellectually and personally, inspiring many to pursue healthcare and education careers. Her influence continues to ripple through the lives and careers she touched, embodying the Faculty/Staff Hall of Fame’s spirit of innovation and impact.

Mary White

As founding Director of TRIO Student Support Services, Mary White devoted over 22 years to changing lives through education. Her persistence and leadership secured more than $15 million in grant funding to support UAHT students. Known for her tireless dedication, Mary often worked nights and weekends to ensure every student had what they needed to succeed. Her compassion and belief in every student’s potential left an indelible mark on the college. Mary’s legacy continues to shine through those she mentored and inspired, exemplifying service and heart in action.

Jerald Barber (Accepted by his daughter, Cindy Heagwood)

Mr. Barber dedicated nearly 49 years to higher education, including over 21 years shaping UAHT as Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration and twice as Interim Chancellor. He was known as a steady leader, a mentor, and a true champion for both students and staff. His work touched every corner of the college from major building projects to employee initiatives. His wisdom, humor, and humility left an enduring mark, and his legacy remains deeply woven into UAHT’s culture of excellence and care.

Cindy Lance (Accepted by Steve and Clay Lance)

Cindy Lance dedicated 25 years to UAHT, beginning as an accounting instructor and later serving as Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration. Her leadership and mentorship empowered both students and colleagues. Beyond campus, Cindy’s service extended to the Hope Rotary Club and Hope Church of Christ, where her generosity and dedication to others continued to shine. Her legacy is one of mentorship, compassion, and excellence hallmarks of the Faculty/Staff Hall of Fame.

Floyd Young Jr. (Accepted by Anthony Young and Jackie Staggers-Meeks)

The impact of Floyd Young Jr. cannot be fully measured. As Vice Chancellor for Student Services, his leadership helped transform Red River Vo-Tech into the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Beyond campus, he served as the first Black mayor of Hope, Arkansas, and as President of the Hope Kiwanis Club and Hope Chamber of Commerce. A lifelong advocate for education, Floyd embodied service and humility, living by his own words: “I really consider it a privilege to be of more service to this community.” His legacy continues to guide and inspire all who follow in his footsteps.

About the UAHT Hall of Fame

The UAHT Faculty and Staff Hall of Fame honors retired faculty and staff with a minimum of 15 years of service who demonstrated excellence, integrity, and commitment to the college’s mission. The Alumni Hall of Fame recognizes graduates who exemplify UAHT’s values through leadership, service, and achievement. Nominations were submitted by current UAHT faculty and staff.