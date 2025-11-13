Thanks for Giving: LifeShare Blood Center Offers Ham or Turkey Voucher to Donors

Sponsor

This Thanksgiving season, LifeShare Blood Center is giving thanks to its lifesaving donors. From November 22–26, every donor who gives blood, platelets, or plasma at LifeShare will receive a free long-sleeve tee and a $15 voucher toward the purchase of a ham or turkey, redeemable at a wide variety of grocers.

The week of Thanksgiving is one of the most challenging times of the year for the local blood supply. While families travel and gather for the holidays, the need for blood in hospitals is constant. Accidents, surgeries, cancer treatments, and emergency situations continue every day—even as donations tend to dip due to holiday closures at normal collection points, such as schools and businesses.

“Blood donors are the reason patients across our region have access to lifesaving care,” said Mandi Johnson, Director of Community Engagement at LifeShare Blood Center.“We are especially grateful during the holidays, when it can be easy to overlook donating. Every gift of blood during this time truly means so much to the patients who need it.”

By giving an hour of time, donors provide hope and healing to patients in need—and this year, a $15 voucher toward the purchase of a ham or turkey adds a little extra thanks.

Donation Details:

When: November 22–26, 2023

Where: LifeShare Blood Center locations and mobile drives throughout Louisiana, east Texas, and south Arkansas

Gift: Donors will receive a long-sleeve shirt and a $15 voucher toward the purchase of a ham or turkey

To find a donor center or blood drive near you, visit www.lifeshare.org/give or call 800.256.5433. Full details and promotion terms and conditions can be found at www.lifeshare.org/promos. This Thanksgiving, LifeShare invites you to give the ultimate gift: the gift of life. Together, we can make sure every patient has what they need—and every family has more to be thankful for.

About LifeShare Blood Center

Established in 1942 in Shreveport, Louisiana, LifeShare Blood Center is a nonprofit blood collection agency dedicated to saving lives. With centers and blood drives across Louisiana, East Texas, and South Arkansas, LifeShare plays an integral role in the healthcare of these regions. Their mission is to connect donors and the lives they impact.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact media@lifeshare.org.