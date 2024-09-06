University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Collegiate Academies Lead the State in High School Seniors Graduating with Associate Degrees and High School Diplomas Simultaneously

Sponsor

Two local high schools that partner with the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana to offer collegiate academies rank number one and two in associate degree producers in Arkansas. According to data released by the Arkansas Department of Education, the top two high schools in Arkansas for students graduating with their high school diploma and Associate of Arts degree simultaneously are Arkansas High School in Texarkana and Hope High School in Hope, Arkansas.

The two high schools partner with the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana to offer the Hope and Arkansas High Collegiate Academies, which allow students to earn their associate degree and high school diploma at the same time at no cost to the student. For the graduating class of 2024, UAHT was responsible for a remarkable 20.5% of all high school graduates in Arkansas who graduated with an associate degree. “We feel this is one of the best opportunities ever afforded to students in Arkansas,” said Dr. Christine Holt, UAHT Chancellor. “The collegiate academies give many students who may not have otherwise had the opportunity the ability to attend college while saving them thousands of dollars in tuition, fees, and other costs. We are thankful for the desire of these school districts to partner with the college to provide this unique and life-changing opportunity to their students. The program is also a testament to our staff and faculty who provide these opportunities and help guide our students to success.”

This year, UAHT celebrated the fourth graduating class of the collegiate academies. The class of 2024 consisted of 23 graduates from the Hope Collegiate Academy and 16 from the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy. Since the program’s inception, 111 students (75 from Hope High School and 36 from Arkansas High School) have simultaneously graduated with their high school diploma and associate degree. “The Hope School District and the Hope community are proud of the Collegiate Academy students,” said Dr. Jonathan Crossley, Hope Public School District Superintendent. “The partnership with UAHT has been a cornerstone of the district’s strategic plan. Our long-term plan has multiple supports built in for HHS students to gain enrollment and, ultimately, an associate’s degree from UAHT. This partnership is life-altering and community-affirming. We are so proud of our students!”

With twenty-three graduates from the Hope Collegiate Academy, Hope High School claimed the top spot in the State of Arkansas, with the most high school graduates also graduating with an associate degree. Arkansas High School was close behind in the second spot statewide, graduating sixteen students with a high school diploma and associate degree. “The Texarkana Arkansas School District is proud of the partnership between Arkansas High School and UAHT,” said Dr. Lloyd Jackson, Texarkana Arkansas School District Superintendent. “This collaboration offers our students a unique opportunity to get a head start on their college education while providing significant cost savings to families. We are committed to providing our students with the tools and resources to succeed academically and professionally. By fostering a solid foundation through programs such as this, we prepare our students for the challenges of higher education and set them on a path toward long-term success. Our partnership with UAHT is a testament to our dedication to creating opportunities that empower our students and support our community.”

The collegiate academies are the only full college immersion programs of their kind in Arkansas, where students take classes full-time on the college campus while still participating in extra-curricular activities on their high school campuses. The academies set students up for success by saving them time and money. On average, collegiate academy graduates save $19,738 compared to the cost of the first two years at an Arkansas public four-year university. Of the academy graduates who transferred to four-year universities, 100% received scholarships and began at four-year universities taking junior-level courses. Many took advantage of the Arkansas Transfer Achievement Scholarship, which allowed them to attend the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville at UAHT’s tuition rate. In addition, 100% of collegiate academy students moved from an ACT 16 to an ACT 19 or higher between 10th and 11th grade. These students are prepared to succeed at a four-year university or the workplace by learning to adapt to the rigor of college courses.

Please join in congratulating the 2024 collegiate academy graduates on their extraordinary accomplishments.

For more information about the Hope or Arkansas High Collegiate Academy, visit https://www.uaht.edu/academics/high-school-programs.php or call Dr. Mikki Curtis at 870-722-8133.

