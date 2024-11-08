Unwind and Align: Your Path to Peaceful Yoga Poses and Melodic Moments

Sponsor

Join the good folks at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana for a transformative experience in their Restorative Yoga & Sound Bath Meditation Course on November 18 & 19 at 6 PM at Hempstead Hall. This two-day journey is designed to introduce you to essential yoga poses such as Savasana, Staff Pose, Plank Pose, Cobra Pose, Mountain Pose, and the invigorating Sun Salutation Sequence. For just $35 per person, immerse yourself in a serene environment where you can reconnect with your body and mind while enveloping the soothing sounds of our guided meditation. Don’t miss this opportunity to nurture your spirit and cultivate a deeper sense of tranquility.

Registration Required. Yoga mats are available but not required and are available on a first-come, first-served, per-registration basis.

For more information, contact Racie Poindexter at 870-722-8568 or racie.poindexter@uaht.edu. To register, visit https://www.uaht.edu/community/community-education-registration-form.php.

