Teen Accused Of Threatening School Shooting In Maud Arrested

MAUD, Texas–A 17-year-old was arrested by Maud Independent School District police for allegedly threatening a school shooting, according to court records filed Thursday.

Samual Cline came to the attention of a police officer working on a Maud school campus Oct. 24 when a student reported that they had been told Cline was warning students not to come to school because he was going to engage in a shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit.

After interviewing other students, the officer reportedly determined that the threats had been made. Cline allegedly denied making a shooting threat but had reportedly told students not to attend school.

Cline was arrested Oct. 24 by school district police and is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $50,000, records show.

He has been charged with terroristic threatening, putting the public in fear of serious bodily injury. He faces two to ten years in prison if convicted.

Court records show that Cline is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office. The case has been assigned to Fifth District Judge Bill Miller.