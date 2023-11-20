10th Annual Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl 

Sponsor

To celebrate the 10th anniversary game of the Live United Bowl, the Southern Arkansas University (SAU) Muleriders will play the Missouri Western Griffons. The matchup of the Great American Conference (GAC) and the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) should prove to be a competitive game. Both teams finished strong with a 9- 2 (SAU) and 8-3 (MW) record. The 10th Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED BOWL game will be played Saturday, December 2nd at Texarkana Arkansas School District’s Razorback Stadium with a noon kick-off. Gates will open at 8:00 a.m. for tailgaters and stadium gates will open at 10:00 a.m.

With positive feedback from participating universities over the last 10 years, the LIVE UNITED BOWL is a well-respected game. “Calls from numerous universities were received inquiring about being invited to play,” says Allen Brown, President of the Live United Bowl. “This is a testament to the reputation we have built for the Live United Bowl. This bowl game is only possible because of our founding sponsor, the City of Texarkana, Arkansas A&P Commission, and our title sponsor Farmers Bank & Trust and the City of Texarkana, Texas.”

Teams will arrive late afternoon on Thursday, November 30th, at their hotels within the Texarkana Arkansas Crossroads Business Park. SAU and Missouri Western will participate in local community events on Thursday evening and Friday. After the community events, each team will have football practice on Friday afternoon.

The Jeans, Boots, and BBQ Banquet will be held from 6-8 pm on Friday, December 1st at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center. Tickets are limited and will be sold online only for $25 per person at www.liveunitedbowl.com. The community pep rally will follow the banquet at 8 pm, also scheduled at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center. Admission is free to the pep rally, and the public is encouraged to attend this festive college pep rally.

Tickets will be on sale at any Mil-Way Federal Credit Union location or the United Way of Greater Texarkana office. They can also be purchased online at www.liveunitedbowl.com. Ticket prices are $ 10 for adults and $ 4 for students.

To commemorate the 10th Anniversary Game

Special ticket prices between November 20-24th ONLY

10 ticket packs – ½ price

Available at any MilWay branch or the United Way of Greater Texarkana Office.

If you would like to volunteer, please see the volunteer schedule to be posted Monday, Nov. 20th on the website.

https://liveunitedbowl.com/