Texarkana Restaurants Open Thanksgiving 2023

By

Sponsor

Dennys

5104 N State Line Ave &

8300 State Hwy 108

Open 24/7

Golden Corral

3809 Sowell Lane

Open Thanksgiving Day 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Whataburger

4110 N. State Line &

2727 New Boston Rd.

Open 24/7

Cracker Barrel

3302 St Michael Dr.

7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Hopkins Icehouse (Downtown)

301 E 3rd St.

Opening at 6 p.m. bar only no kitchen.

Popeyes Chicken

Open 10 a.m.

Starbucks

3912 N Stateline Ave.

5 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Hooters

5101 N State Line Ave

4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Red Lobster

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fat Jacks Oyster and Sports Bar

3324 N Stateline Ave.

Opens 3 p.m

I.H.O.P

329 E 51st St.

Texarkana Country Club

Buffet serving 2 seatings for members and guests only

Waffle House

5329 N Stateline Ave. &

5117 Summerhill Rd.

Open 24/7