12th Annual Red Beans and Rice Dinner Benefitting Opportunities, Inc.

The 12th Annual Red Beans & Rice Dinner, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus of St. Edwards Catholic Church will be held on Friday, October 29th & Saturday, October 30th at St. Edwards Parish Hall, 407 Beech St. Texarkana, AR 71854. Dinners will be $5.00 in advance or $6.00 at the door.

This event is “Take Out Only.” Free delivery is available if 5 or more dinners are purchased. Contact Dub at 903.556.8957 or via email at dubacooper@gmail.com. Delivery orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance.

This event benefits Opportunities, Inc., a non-profit organization providing specialized services to developmentally disabled children and adults, and the elderly.

October 29th (11 AM to 2 PM)

October 30th (4 PM to 7 PM)