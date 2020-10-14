1873 Club of Texarkana

Advertisement

Downtown Texarkana has a new, yet historic bar. Kasey Fant, together with Joe Gay, Les and Allison Munn, and Justin and Lainie Jones, are contributing to the revival of downtown Texarkana nightlife. Having already opened Crossties and The Frozen Rail, the 1873 Club located at 112 E 5th St. Texarkana, AR is the latest addition to their plan.

Kasey said, “The goal is to keep it historic with a modern twist.” Even naming the bar 1873 was chosen to honor the year Texarkana was founded.

The three rooms of the bar each have their own style. One is a mix of historic and modern times, another has an old-fashioned wooden bar, and one is completely historical. In fact, the room on the left is actually the home of the oldest bar in Arkansas.

Kasey is working with Chef Tyrek Davis to create a unique menu for patrons. “I have also created a signature drink menu with specialized cocktails for the 1873.”

“Beginning in late November, we will offer Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will include bottomless mimosas and a Bloody Mary menu.”

The grand opening was last weekend and featured up and coming artist, Alley Fleaston. Alley has a unique Texas country and blues voice. She is one of many acts planned for the bar.

Kasey invites you to come by and enjoy a unique

Currently, they are open Tuesday through Saturday, 5-9 p.m. New hours of operation will be announced in November.