The Dead Will Speak at the TMS State Line Cemetery Tour

Join the Texarkana Museums System at State Line Cemetery on October 24 for “The Talking Dead,” a guided tour through time with living history performances.

“The Talking Dead” is a guided tour of the State Line Cemetery complex on State Line Avenue. This site includes the primary cemetery, the African-American section, the Masonic Cemetery, Mt. Sinai Memorial Garden, and Woodlawn Cemetery. Guests will be visited along the tour route by those buried at the cemetery, each “ghost” sharing their unique story.

“This time of year, the veil between the living and dead is said to weaken,” says TMS Curator, Jamie Simmons. “We expect to have several visitors from beyond during our tour.”

In addition to these living history performances, the tour will include cemetery trivia and the meanings behind some of the various symbols found on grave markers.



The tour begins at 6 p.m. This is an evening tour and guests should dress for the weather and for walking. Guests will meet at the State Line Avenue gate in the 3200 block of State Line Avenue. There will be no parking inside the cemetery during the tour, so guests are asked to park nearby and walk to the front gate. Please call for directions to the closest parking.

Tickets must be purchased in advance! Cost is $15 each or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets are on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/events. Guests are asked to wear a mask.

For more information, directions, or to arrange for assistance, please call 903-793-4831. Benefiting the Texarkana Museums System and the P. J. Ahern Home Museum.



This program was made possible in part by a grant from the Division of Arkansas Heritage, funded by your 1/8 cent conservation tax, Amendment 75.

The Texarkana Museums System operates the P. J. Ahern Home, Museum of Regional History, Ace of Clubs House, and Discovery Place Interactive Museum in the heart of Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. TMS offers weekly special events, programs, exhibits, and tours. For information about upcoming events, please visit us on FaceBook or call us at 903-793-4831.

