Literacy Council Presents Murder Mystery Night

The Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties is hosting their fall fundraiser Saturday, October, 17th.

Director, Jenny Walker, says “It will be a really good time with a lot of fun and laughs. Attendees will enjoy a complete murder mystery dinner experience.”

The fun-filled event will take place at 6p.m., at Silverstar Smokehouse. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.literacytxk.org.

The Literacy Council works will all ages on a variety of skills. “We teach GED and ASVAB prep, basic literacy skill, learning both English and Spanish, and much more. We really appreciate the community support in Texarkana.”

