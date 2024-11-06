40th Annual Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade Applications Available Now

Sponsor

Main Street Texarkana announced today that applications for the 40th Annual Christmas Parade are available now at www.mainstreettexarkana.org. This year’s parade is scheduled for Monday, December 2nd at 7 p.m. and the theme is “Christmas Through the Years.” In addition to downloading an application form, participants will now have the option to fill out and submit an application online. For details, visit www.mainstreettexarkana.org, call 903-278-6441 or email Main Street Texarkana at Events@MainStreetTexarkana.org.

Christmas is just around the corner and Main Street Texarkana is hard at work organizing the 40th Annual Christmas Parade. The parade is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 2 and, as always, all entries will be lighted. Over 100 floats are anticipated along with an appearance by Santa Clause!

The theme for 2024 is “Christmas Through the Years.” Entrants are encouraged to pick any time period to showcase on their lighted float. Creativity is highly encouraged!

“We are excited about this year’s theme as it was chosen by the public during a recent Downtown Live,” says Main Street Texarkana director, Ina McDowell. “We are so looking forward to how each entry interprets the theme and what time periods are chosen.”

Applications are available for download on the Main Street Texarkana website. Completed applications and payment can be dropped off at the Perot Theater at 221 Main Street or mailed to Main Street Texarkana, P.O. Box 631, Texarkana, Texas 75504. New this year is the option for applicants to fill out their application and make payment entirely online at www.mainstreettexarkana.org/christms-parade.

Come downtown early on parade day for a special concert sponsored by the Quality Hill Neighborhood Association. Sofie and the New Relics will be performing from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Loading Dock stage on Front Street. Tickets are just $10 each and children 12 and under are Free! For more information about the parade or other upcoming downtown events, contact Main Street Texarkana at 903-278-6441 or visit www.MainStreetTexarkana.org.

