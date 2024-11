Sponsor

Timothy Orr, 65, of Wake Village, Texas passed away on November 4, 2024. He was born December 18, 1958 to Harlon and Maxine Orr in Texarkana, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife Ginger Orr of Wake Village, Texas; children Shauna Stout of Wake Village, Texas, Mark Baird of Texarkana; 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; mother Maxine Orr and two sisters all of Wake Village, Texas.

Family will have a memorial service at a later date.