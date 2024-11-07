Redwater Dragon Band Claims Third Place at UIL 3A State Marching Band Contest

Sponsor

The Redwater Dragon Band claims a bronze medal in state finals with a phenomenal performance. The Dragon Band has had an exceptional season, culminating in an impressive third-place finish at the UIL 3A State Marching Band contest in San Antonio, TX.

The dedication and hard work of the band and the directors have truly paid off, filling the entire community with pride in their achievements. Throughout the season, band members have demonstrated exceptional commitment, dedicating countless hours to perfecting their routines and refining their musical talents. With the guidance of their skilled directors, the band has not only attained impressive results all season long, but also built strong friendships and a deep sense of camaraderie.

Their performances have mesmerized audiences through intricate choreography and a powerful sound, leaving spectators in awe. This accomplishment reflects the students’ passion and perseverance.

The spirit of music and teamwork thrives in Dragon Kingdom, with the band’s success serving as a brilliant example of what can be achieved through dedication and heart.

“The band’s journey has been about more than just trophies and titles; it has been a testament to the power of collective effort and the joy of creating something beautiful together,” said Dr. Kelly Burns, Superintendent of Redwater ISD. “We are immensely proud of our students’ commitment and the leadership of Mr. Davis and the entire band director staff.”



