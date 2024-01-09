Cake Decorating Class to be Held at UA Hope-Texarkana

Sponsor

Get ready to sprinkle some love on your Valentine’s Day with our cake decorating workshop! Join us at the UAHT Hope campus on February 6, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, and learn how to decorate your own cake like a pro. Impress your special someone with your sweet skills and take home a delicious masterpiece. No experience needed, just bring your creativity and we’ll provide everything else. Don’t miss this chance to add some sweetness to your life!

The cost of the course is $40 per person.

For more information or to register, contact Racie Poindexter at racie.poindexter@uaht.edu or 870-722-8568.