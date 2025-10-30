9th Annual Bark At The Park this Saturday

Sponsor

The 9th Annual Bark At The Park will take place on Saturday, November 1st, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Kylee Sullivan Dog Park located inside Spring Lake Park, just off the Mall Drive entrance.

Dogs and cats will receive free rabies vaccinations and city registrations at the event. In addition, other vaccinations will be available for a minimal fee. All paperwork and vaccinations will be completed on site. Please ensure all dogs are on leashes and all cats are securely in carriers during the event.

This event is open to everyone, including those who live outside the city limits of Texarkana, Texas. Even if you reside in a neighboring area, you can still obtain a city registration for your pet. However, this registration will not satisfy the requirements if your city has its own pet registration policy.

For more information on this event, please call (903) 798-3535.

To stay updated, follow their Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/share/1B6qDYJdSg/