CHRISTUS Health to Award Grants to Texarkana Nonprofits to Help Fund Community Services 

Six nonprofit organizations in the Ark-La-Tex region received grants totaling $305,000 to help improve the health and well-being of their communities.

Organizations were selected based on programs that address community health concerns, including chronic disease management, health education, mental health and wellness, safe housing and food insecurity. The recipient organizations are:

Community Healthcore

HandsOn Texarkana

Harvest Regional Food Bank

Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health Center

Texarkana’s Children’s Advocacy Center

The Salvation Army of Greater Texarkana

A ceremony at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System on Wednesday recognized each recipient, which was awarded funds through the CHRISTUS Community Impact Fund. The fund will distribute a total of $3.7 million this year to organizations in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico communities served by CHRISTUS Health.

“The CHRISTUS Fund is a reflection of our mission in action, and we’re honored to invest in organizations that lead with compassion, purpose and a measurable impact,” said Jessica Guerra, program manager for community development at CHRISTUS Health. “Partnering with groups that embody service and offer hope, healing and light to those in need is a true privilege.”

Camille Wrinkle, executive director of Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana, an organization focused on supplying food to recipients facing food insecurity, distributes millions of pounds of food annually.

The CHRISTUS fund has enabled Harvest Texarkana to create a healthy food box prescription where food-insecure patients who have diabetes and hypertension are enrolled in the program to receive diabetic friendly food boxes as well as fresh produce and vegetables that will help them in their health journey.

“This grant provides access not just to food, but to healthy food. We are not merely giving you a box of food,” Wrinkle said. “We are using these boxes as a way to minister using food as medicine in theory.”

Launched in 2011, the CHRISTUS Community Impact Fund has invested over $25 million in the communities served by CHRISTUS Health. When combined with charity care and other community services, CHRISTUS Health invested more than $544 million into local communities in 2024.



