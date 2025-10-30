Kick-Off Halloween Party Night at the Perot with The Rocky Horror Picture Show Costume Contest

50th Anniversary!!!

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O’Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.”

PLEASE NOTE – NO OUTSIDE PROPS ARE ALLOWED!!! VIRGIN PACKAGE INCLUDES THE PROP KIT AND ADMISSION TO THE SHOW!

Costume Contest

Calling all creatures of the night! It’s time to do the time warp again and show off your best Rocky Horror Picture Show look-alike costume! Whether you’re a sweet transvestite or just a sweet innocent, come show us what you’ve got. The best look-alike will be crowned the king or queen of the castle, so get ready to shiver with antici…pation!

Registration begins at 6 PM. Contest will take place before the movie.



Halloween Nightmare in the Twin Cities! – Downtown Bar Crawl Ad-On (keep the party going when the movie ends…)