A Fresh Start for Your Summer Fitness Journey at The Plex

Summer is right around the corner, and The Sportsplex by Healthcare Express is the perfect place to enjoy the warm weather and stay active. Under new management, The Sportsplex has undergone some significant changes to better serve its members and the community. With Director Lori Carmony, Director of Sales Ali Burrow, and Director of Fitness Kayla Mahan at the helm, The Sportsplex is focused on providing high-quality services and creating a family-friendly environment for all.

One of the most exciting changes at The Sportsplex is the addition of new services and amenities. For those who are into high-intensity workouts, The Plex now offers CrossFit and CrossFit Kids classes, as well as Plex Athletic Training and Swim Lessons. The Sportsplex is also proud to announce The Plex Lounge coming this summer, where members can relax, have a beer or a glass of wine, and the Poolside Concession Hut, offering food, drinks, snacks, and treats.

Membership options have also been streamlined this year, with no-commitment month-to-month membership options available for those who want to join for the summer or add their kids to their membership for the season. There is also an all inclusive Plex Exclusive membership option with access to all services and amenities with zero restrictions. The Sportsplex is committed to providing flexible membership options to meet the needs of its members.

In addition to its new services and amenities, The Sportsplex has a full lineup of summer events planned. The pool season opens on May 5th with a fun-filled family celebration starting at 6 pm. Kids can make Moana necklaces, get tattoos, and participate in underwater treasure hunts leading up to Moana under the stars at 8pm. There’s also a cornhole tournament with $200 in prizes. Check out The Sportsplex’s Facebook page or website under the “Play by the Pool” tab for more event details. https://thesportsplexbyhce.com/events/

Outdoor movies are also scheduled throughout the summer, with classics like The Goonies and The Little Mermaid playing poolside. Yoga classes, poolside bubble and foam parties, and more are all on the calendar, too.

The Sportsplex is dedicated to providing a fun and active environment for the whole family. It’s the perfect place to spend your summer days and evenings. Come take a tour and see all the new changes happening at The Sportsplex by Healthcare Express. Get ready to have some fun in the sun! You can even schedule a tour online at: https://thesportsplexbyhce.com/

