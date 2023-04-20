Healthcare Express Imaging Launches Peek-A-Boo Baby Ultrasound Services for Expecting Parents

Advertisement

Healthcare Express Imaging is pleased to announce the launch of Peek-A-Boo Baby Ultrasound Services, a non-diagnostic ultrasound service designed for expecting parents who want a closer look at their bundle of joy.

At Peek-A-Boo Baby Ultrasound Services, our trained technicians use state-of-the-art ultrasound equipment to provide high-quality images of your baby in a comfortable and welcoming environment. We understand the excitement that comes with pregnancy, and we want to help expecting parents capture those special moments.

Please note that we do not offer gender reveal or diagnostic services. Concerned parents should visit their doctor for any medical concerns. Our ultrasound package includes four printed ultrasound pictures, the opportunity to video the baby on screen, and listen to the heartbeat. To schedule an appointment please call us at 903-791-9356 or visit our website at www.hceimaging.com.

Advertisement

Healthcare Express looks forward to assisting you and helping you cherish the special moments of your pregnancy journey.

