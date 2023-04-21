Guilty Verdict In 2021 Fatal Shooting In Texarkana’s Oaklawn Shopping Ctr.

Advertisement

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A man was convicted of murder Thursday evening in the 2021 shooting of a Hope, Ark., man who was killed in the Oaklawn Village Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas.

The jury that found Charles Jerome Carter, 32, guilty is expected to return to the Bowie County courthouse in New Boston on Friday morning to hear additional testimony regarding the punishment he should receive in the range of five to 99 years or life for taking the life of 29-year-old Nichlos Muldrow.

Muldrow was hit in the leg and chest while sitting behind the wheel of a 2004 Cadillac in the parking lot of Harbor Freight, a hardware store in the shopping center in the 2700 block of New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit. Muldrow tried to drive away after being struck by bullets but his car hit a tree in the parking lot of a nearby Whataburger.

He died of his wounds at a local hospital.

The two men had argued before the gunplay began. Investigators with the Texarkana Texas Police Department used video surveillance, a cell phone left at the scene and other clues to identify Carter as their suspect.

He is currently being held in the Bowie County jail.

Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter is representing the state. Carter is represented by Michael Bernoudy Jr. of the Bernoudy Law Firm. Judge Bill Miller of the Fifth District of Texas is presiding.

A verdict on punishment is expected Friday.

