Altrusa International of Texarkana Celebrates 85 Years of Service with “Diamond Legacy Gala” 

SPONSOR

Altrusa International of Texarkana, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community service and literacy, is proud to announce its Diamond Legacy Gala, commemorating 85 years of impact and service in the Texarkana community. The celebration will take place on April 30, 2026, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at The Collins Home, 1915 Olive Street, Texarkana, Texas.

This milestone event honors the organization’s rich history of volunteerism, leadership, and commitment to improving lives through service projects focused on literacy, education, and community support. Since its founding, Altrusa International of Texarkana has played a vital role in strengthening the community through hands-on service and strategic partnerships.

The Diamond Legacy Gala will feature an elegant evening of cocktails, live music, and both silent and live auctions, offering guests the opportunity to celebrate the past while investing in the future. Proceeds from the event will directly support Altrusa’s ongoing initiatives, including literacy programs and local service projects that benefit individuals and families throughout the Texarkana area.

SPONSOR

“This gala is not only a celebration of our 85-year legacy, but also a reflection of the incredible generosity and support from our community,” said Tammi Drewery, President, of Altrusa International of Texarkana. “We are proud of the difference we’ve made together and excited to continue building a stronger future.”

Community members, business leaders, and supporters are invited to attend this ticketed event and be part of this meaningful evening. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses and organizations looking to align with a trusted nonprofit dedicated to making a lasting impact.

For tickets, sponsorship information, or more details, please contact Janelle Williamson at 903-244-2393 or janelle@zytell.com.

About Altrusa International of Texarkana:

Altrusa International of Texarkana is part of a global network of service-minded volunteers committed to improving communities through leadership, partnership, and service. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the club focuses on literacy, education, and community-based initiatives that empower individuals and promote lasting change.