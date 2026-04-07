Karen Cramar

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August 14, 1951 – March 29, 2026

Karen Lynne Cramar passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29th, in Texarkana, Texas at the age of 74. She was born in Beaumont, Texas to Milton Cramar and Mattie Belle (Allen) Cramar in 1951. Anyone who knew her remembers her smile, her tender disposition, and her spunky, short‑girl, “can‑do” attitude. Her family is certain that hundreds of people had their days brightened by her small talk and warmth; whether it was the cashiers who loved seeing her in their checkout lanes or strangers who left the store feeling as though they had made a new friend. Dozens of stray dogs found homes thanks to Karen’s unwavering efforts, and hundreds of students’ lives were shaped by Ms. Cramar’s care and dedication as a special education teacher.

At South Park High School in Beaumont, Karen played violin in the orchestra and was a proud Greeniedear. She continued her musical talent at Lamar University, where she played first chair in the orchestra. A chance encounter at Lamar with a fellow freshman sitting on a bench led to marriage and motherhood, and she welcomed her daughter, Hope, during her sophomore year of college. A few years later, Karen remarried and welcomed her son, Trey.

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Karen spent much of her life as a single mother, yet still earned her Bachelor of Science in Teaching at the age of 36. Her children remember their grandfather watching Karen’s graduation with tears of pride streaming down his face as Karen became the first in her family to graduate from college.

She called many places “home,” including Pirmasens, Germany; Houston, Texas; Crestview Hills, Kentucky; and Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Karen’s final decades were spent in Texarkana, teaching special education in New Boston and later in Maud.

Children, grandchildren, and her beloved dogs were Karen’s greatest joys. Her passion for animals was such that, at one point, she housed twelve rescued dogs when they had nowhere else to go.

Karen enjoyed her retirement in Texarkana, where she listened to music, sang, researched family history on Ancestry.com, and was often on the phone catching up with friends and family. In December 2024, a serious infection suddenly unmasked a prior diagnosis of vascular dementia. Although the mental decline was immediate, Karen lived peacefully, and in her words, “happy, happy, happy” throughout the last year of her life. In February 2026, she declined rapidly but remained in good spirits, even smiling when her family spoke to her in her final days. Karen passed away at Christian Care Nursing Home in Texarkana.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Hope Cammareri (John) of Aurora, Colorado; her son, Trey McNamee of Texarkana, Texas; and her grandsons, Tristen McNamee of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Mason McNamee of Texarkana, Texas, and Ryder Moran of New York, New York. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Mattie Cramar; her younger sister, Kathy; and her niece, Rachel.

Her beautiful, ready smile is already deeply missed.ype and Save here

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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