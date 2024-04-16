Sponsor

On Thursday, April 11, 2024, Evelyn Willey loving wife and mother of four children passed away at the age of 92.

Evelyn was born on May 18, 1931, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Marie and George Ebert. She graduated from Lincoln High School, and Married Howard Bauer on March 30, 1951, they had four children Diane, Thomas, Mark, and Daniel. Divorced in 1969 and later married Deane D. Willey on July 11, 1980. Evelyn had a passion for cooking and baking. There was not a recipe she wouldn’t try. Between baking and cooking, she was a legal secretary and a receptionist for a local food chain business office. Evelyn also loved bird watching, most of all the hummingbirds.

“ I’ll never forget her smiling eyes, Infectious smile, and compassionate heart. Love you always Mom.”

Evelyn and Deane had a great life together. Married for 44 years they traveled to Germany twice and across the entire United States, they were a couple made perfect for each other.

Evelyn is survived by her husband Deane, four children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brother Harold, and sister-in-law Lorraine.

There will be no service at this time.