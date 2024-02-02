A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with TEXAR Federal Credit Union

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and TEXAR Federal Credit Union have entered a new academic partnership that will allow TEXAR employees to take courses at the university at a discounted rate. The partnership was officially launched with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on February 1, 2024, at TEXAR Federal Credit Union, 2301 Richmond Rd. in Texarkana.

“We are excited to enter into this new academic partnership with TEXAR Federal Credit Union,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “Partnerships like the one forged here today are an integral part of our university’s commitment to serving our local community by meeting the educational needs of students at every level.”

“I could not be more excited to enter an arrangement with Texas A&M-Texarkana to benefit our employees and our community,” said TEXAR President and CEO Kelly Mitchell. “As an alumna of A&M-Texarkana, I am proud to work for a company that values education and offers financial opportunities to their employees to pursue a degree in higher education,” added Robin Christen, Vice President of Accounting. “The partnership between A&M-Texarkana and TEXAR not only benefits the employees of TEXAR, but our community as well.”

Texas A&M University-Texarkana serves as a valuable resource for our community,” said TEXAR Executive Vice President Connie Lee. “The university provides a skilled workforce, offers opportunities for professional development, engages with the community, and contributes to the local economy. This partnership demonstrates the dedication of Texas A&M-Texarkana and TEXAR to making higher education available to our workforce.”

Under the terms of the new academic agreement all full-time employees of TEXAR will receive a discount of 25% tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

“As an employee of TEXAR and graduate of Texas A&M University- Texarkana, I am thrilled to be part of a workplace culture that values growth and education,” said Summer Nelson, TEXAR’s Vice President of Human Resources. “Our partnership with A&M-Texarkana not only makes pursuing higher education accessible but also reinforces our commitment to the professional development of our employees.”

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.