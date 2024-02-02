Sponsor

James “Jim” Edward Alexander, age 77, of Marshall, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at his home in Marshall, Texas. He was born on January 22, 1947, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Walter and Catherine Alexander.

Jim spent his working days as a Machinist for General Motors. In his free time, he enjoyed working on anything that had a motor and he loved his dogs. He was a member of the United Auto Workers Union. His family described him as caring, somewhat hardheaded at times and meticulous. He was a wonderful and loving son, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alec and Kate.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Lona Alexander of Marshall, Texas; brother Walter Alexander of Texarkana, Texas; stepsons Randy and Jonathon; nieces Kate Silva of Texarkana, Texas and Kim Alexander of Wake Village, Texas; nephew Christopher Alexander of Texarkana, Arkansas; and many great nieces and nephews; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The family will accept friends for a celebration of life visitation on Monday, February 5, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.