August 24 – August 30 Roadwork Report for Bowie and Cass Counties

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas state line, widening highway. Westbound lanes split. Left lane for thru traffic, no option to exit. Right lane for local traffic, can exit. Some westbound ramp closures

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under I-30 bridge

FM 989/Kings Highway – From I-30 north frontage road to Gibson Lane, widening road. Traffic shifted

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, bridge replacement. New bridge open

US 82 – From US 259 to I-30, widening road

I-30 – At US 82, bridge maintenance. Eastbound and westbound lane closures

US 59 – From FM 2148 to Sulphur River, concrete pavement repair

Cass County

SH 155 – From Marion County line to SH 49, road rehab. Lane, shoulder closures

US 59 – From SH 77 to FM 2791, resurfacing road

FM 994 – From FM 1766 to SH 77, widening road to add shoulders. Daytime lane closures