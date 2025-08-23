Governor Abbott Announces Over $146 Billion Texas Transportation Investment

Sponsor

Governor Greg Abbott has announced a new 10-year transportation plan with a projected investment of more than $146 billion. Developed by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the plan focuses on improving local roads and launching major congestion relief projects to meet the demands of Texas’ growing population and economy.

“This more than $146 billion investment in our roadways will help Texas meet the critical needs of our growing state as more people and businesses move here for the freedom and opportunity they can’t find anywhere else,” said Governor Abbott. “We must strengthen our roadways and improve congestion and safety to keep our economy booming and keep Texans moving. By investing billions of dollars in our transportation network today, we will build the future of Texas for generations to come.”

“It’s no question why so many businesses and families want to move to Texas, and this monumental investment will help us take care of everyone here while attracting more to come in the future,” said Acting Texas Transportation Chair Alvin New. “I want to thank Governor Abbott and the Texas Legislature for this investment that will provide lasting benefits for all Texans, focusing on saving lives, connecting people and providing congestion relief.”

“Built with our transportation partners and public feedback from across the state, the UTP will enhance safety, improve mobility, and support our growth over the next 10 years,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Whether you live in a rural area or a big city, this plan benefits everyone as we continue to work to move people and goods safely and efficiently, fulfilling our mission of connecting you with Texas.”

The Texas Transportation Commission officially approved the 2026 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) on Thursday. The plan includes:

$101.6 billion for safety improvements, community connectivity, and economic development

for safety improvements, community connectivity, and economic development Nearly $45 billion for development and routine maintenance

for development and routine maintenance A third consecutive year of UTP investment exceeding $100 billion

Local Impact: Atlanta District Projects

The 2026 UTP includes several key investments in the Atlanta District:

$7.7 million in additional funding (totaling $81.8 million ) to widen US 82 from two lanes to five lanes from US 259 to the Red River County line in western Bowie County

in additional funding (totaling ) to widen from two lanes to five lanes from US 259 to the Red River County line in western Bowie County $16.3 million in new funding for frontage road construction along I-30 near SS 86

in new funding for frontage road construction along $3.2 million in additional funding (totaling $414.9 million ) for the SL 390/US 59 Relief Route/Future I-369 in Harrison County

in additional funding (totaling ) for the in Harrison County $36.2 million in additional funding (totaling $164.1 million ) to widen SH 315 from Carthage to Clayton in Panola County

in additional funding (totaling ) to widen from Carthage to Clayton in Panola County $14.6 million in additional funding for the widening of FM 989 from I-30 to US 82 in the Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO)

Many of these projects target segments listed on Texas’ 100 Most Congested Roadways. The plan also includes:

Nearly $2 billion increase for Texas Clear Lanes congestion-relief projects

increase for congestion-relief projects Nearly $17 billion for safety initiatives

for safety initiatives $669 million for rural corridors and key roadways in economic hubs

The 2026 UTP was shaped by public input and collaboration with transportation partners statewide. The program is updated annually and serves as a strategic roadmap for improving safety, reducing congestion, and preserving infrastructure. It also supports public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail, freight, international trade, and pedestrian connectivity.

📄 Learn more: UTP Fact Sheet 📣 Public feedback: UTP Comment Log

📱 Follow TxDOT Atlanta District: Facebook: @TxDOTAtlantaTX Instagram: @txdotatlanta X (Twitter): @TxDOTAtlanta Threads: @txdotatlanta Nextdoor: TxDOT Atlanta