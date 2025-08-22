Sponsor

Patty Lou Harland

November 28, 1933 – August 21, 2025

Patty Lou Harland, lovingly known as Pat, passed away peacefully at her home in Texarkana, Arkansas, on Thursday, August 21, 2025, surrounded by her family. She was 91 years old.

Pat was born on November 28, 1933, in Osceola, Arkansas. After graduating high school, she married the love of her life, Donald Harland, on June 16, 1951—just two weeks after graduation. They shared 63 years of marriage until his passing in 2015, building a life filled with love, faith, and family.

Together, Pat and Don raised three children: Cindy (Mike) Smith, Craig (Jennifer) Harland, and Vance (Wanda) Harland. Their family grew to include eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren, who will forever treasure her love, wisdom, and guidance.

Pat was a devoted Christian and an active member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, where she faithfully served and rarely missed a service. Her life was firmly rooted in her faith, and she joyfully shared God’s Word with those around her. She was known for her quiet strength and her ability to show love through action rather than words.

Although she loved deeply, Pat was no stranger to hard work. She could often be found working cows alongside her family, never shying away from the physical labor that farm life required. She was fiercely independent and set an example of grit, determination, and perseverance that will live on through her children and grandchildren.

She also had a gift for creating and sharing beauty through quilting. She poured countless hours into sewing quilts, each one stitched with love and care. These quilts became treasured keepsakes for her family and friends, symbols of the warmth and generosity she shared so freely. For Pat, quilting was not just a craft, but a way to bless others and leave behind a tangible piece of her love.

She delighted in the simple joys of baking, especially her famous dishpan cookies and pecan pie, which were staples at family gatherings and holiday celebrations. Above all, Pat treasured the time spent with her family. She wanted nothing more than for her family to remain close and connected, cherishing one another as she cherished each of them.

Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Donald Harland. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and treasured friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 26,2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Dr. David Holder and Pastor Dan Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, August 25, 2025 5:00-7:00 PM. The family will be at their residence in Texarkana, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cornerstone Baptist Youth Program, 3900 Union Road, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.