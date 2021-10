Advertisement

Friday Night:

67 Landing- Justin Pinter on the Patio, $3 cover

Crossties- Wyatt Putman, get your tickets online and be prepared to be in his latest music video if you’re in the crowd

Whiskey River Country- Clay Logan

Redbone Magic Brewing- Phillip Osborne and the Living Proof Band

Saturday Night:

Advertisement

67 Landing- DC Blues Band, $5 cover

Hopkins Icehouse- The Larouxs

Twisted Fork- Trivia

Redbone Magic Brewing- Relentless