Suspect in convenience store robbery in Bowie County jail

A man who allegedly robbed a clerk at gunpoint at a Hooks, Texas, convenience store in September is being held in the Bowie County jail.

Bryan Swanigan, 19, allegedly pulled into the parking lot of Valero in Hooks and parked at the pump farthest from the store at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sept. 12, probable cause documents state. After paying $10 inside for fuel, Swanigan allegedly put on a blue mask and entered a second time.

Swanigan allegedly walked around the counter and pointed a black .45 caliber handgun at the clerk. Swanigan allegedly took cash from two registers and a lock box from beneath the counter.

The clerk was able to see which direction the robber drove and relay that information to police in Hooks. Hooks police quickly put out a be on the lookout for a small black boxy SUV. Texarkana, Texas, police pulled over a Jeep Renegade. Items including cash and rolled coins were allegedly found in the car.

Swanigan has been charged with aggravated robbery. He faces 5 to 99 years or life in prison. Swanigan’s bail is $75,000.

