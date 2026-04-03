Barnett Wellness Clinic Celebrates Ribbon Cutting, Bringing Concierge Psychiatry to Texarkana

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Texarkana is entering a new chapter in mental health care as Barnett Wellness Clinic, founded by Grant Barnett, MNSc, APRN, PMHNP‑BC, celebrated its official ribbon cutting on April 2nd. The event, held in partnership with the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, welcomed community members, local leaders, and healthcare partners to tour the new clinic and learn about its modern, patient‑centered approach to psychiatric care.

Located at 4425 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 115, Texarkana, Arkansas, the clinic introduces a concierge psychiatry model designed to make mental health services more personal, accessible, and effective for children, adolescents, and adults across Arkansas.

A New Standard of Personalized Mental Health Care

Barnett Wellness Clinic operates as a concierge, direct‑pay practice, allowing patients to receive longer appointments, direct communication between visits, and flexible scheduling — all without the restrictions of insurance‑driven care. By maintaining a smaller caseload, Barnett ensures each patient receives thoughtful, unhurried, and highly individualized treatment.

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His approach blends:

Evidence‑based psychiatric care

Brief supportive psychotherapy and CBT

Metabolic and lifestyle optimization

Holistic wellness strategies, including nutrition and supplement guidance

Secure telehealth services for patients anywhere in Arkansas

Patients can choose from multiple membership tiers, each offering different levels of access, communication, and session length, allowing individuals and families to select the model that best fits their needs.

A Provider Rooted in the Community

A Fouke native, Barnett’s return to the Texarkana region reflects both personal commitment and professional purpose. After earning his BSN from the University of Arkansas and completing his master’s degree at UAMS, he gained experience in emergency nursing and advanced psychiatric care — experiences that shaped his belief that true wellness requires time, presence, and precision.

“My family is the center of my life,” Barnett shared. “They are the reason we’re moving back home and the driving force behind the environment I want this clinic to reflect. Barnett Wellness Clinic was built to offer care that feels personal, accessible, and grounded in genuine connection.”

Transforming Mental Health Care in the Region

Barnett Wellness Clinic offers comprehensive treatment for conditions including anxiety, depression, ADHD, bipolar disorder, trauma, sleep disorders, substance use, behavioral concerns, and more. Barnett also brings specialized experience working with children, teens, first responders, and men’s mental health.

With same‑day or next‑day openings, longer sessions, and direct communication between visits, the clinic aims to redefine what psychiatric care can look like in Texarkana.

Telehealth for All of Arkansas

Patients do not need to live in Texarkana to receive care. As long as they are physically located in Arkansas during their appointment, they can access secure, high‑quality telepsychiatry services from anywhere in the state.

A Vision for Whole‑Person Wellness

Beyond traditional psychiatry, Barnett incorporates metabolic health, lifestyle coaching, and supplement guidance to support long‑term balance and clarity. His goal is to help patients feel seen, understood, and supported as they work toward lasting wellness.

Ribbon Cutting Celebration

During the ribbon cutting, guests toured the clinic, met the provider, and learned how the concierge model offers a more personal and accessible path to mental health care. Attendees also received information about special event pricing on psychiatric evaluations.

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About Barnett Wellness Clinic

Address: 4425 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 115, Texarkana, AR

Phone: (903) 309‑1876

Website: BarnettWellness.com

Barnett Wellness Clinic provides personalized, evidence‑based psychiatric care for children, teens, and adults. With membership options, telehealth availability, and an integrative approach to treatment, the clinic brings a much‑needed and modernized mental health resource to the Texarkana community.