Herbert Harold Hamilton

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AUGUST 26, 1934 – APRIL 3, 2026

Monday, April 6

Herbert H. Hamilton, 91, was born August 26th, 1934, in Canadian, Texas, and passed away peacefully on April 3rd, 2026. Herb loved our country and proudly served in the Texas Army National Guard. His faith in Jesus Christ informed all that he did, faithfully serving as a deacon, building and grounds chair, 7th grade Sunday School teacher and various leadership roles at church. Every Sunday, he could be found at Washington Avenue Christian Church in Amarillo, and later Central Christian here in Texarkana. Late is a word that would never describe him.

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While Herb experienced many hard things in life, his love for his family always shone through. He loved his wife of 52 years, Elaine, and this last year without her took a great toll on him. He was mechanically minded, meticulous, and hard working.

Herb had a very special relationship with his Grandma Davis, but said “I didn’t know what family was until I got married.” Left to cherish his memory is his son Mark Bixler (Cindy) of Texarkana, TX, his sister in law, Lorraine Case, of Alva, OK, grandsons Bryan Bixler (Kelly) of Texarkana, TX, Brent Bixler (Mindy), of Little Rock, AR, his great granddaughters Madelyn and Kathryn Bixler, of Waco, TX, and Rylie Bixler, of Texarkana, TX, and Lily and Chloe Bixler, of Little Rock, AR, and his beloved nieces Angelia and Valarie Case, both of Alva, OK.

Visitation will be at East Funeral Home, Moores Lane on Monday, April 6th, from 6:30-8, and a private graveside service will take place at Waynoka, Oklahoma Municipal Cemetery on Wednesday, April 8th, at 10 a.m.

The family is grateful to Hospice of Texarkana, and Little River Nursing and Rehab who cared for him so well. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Texarkana.

Condolences may be left at www.eastfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of East Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.

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