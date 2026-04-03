James “Jimmy” Clark

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January 12, 1952 – March 27, 2026

James “Jimmy” Glenn Clark, 74, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on March 27, 2026. He was born on January 12, 1952, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jimmy will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who cherished his family and the many blessings of life. He enjoyed old cars, playing games with his grandchildren, and riding motorcycles. He was known for his laughter, his teasing nature with those he loved, and the joy he brought to family gatherings.

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A deeply rooted Christian, Jimmy was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association. His faith was an important part of his life, and he found purpose in the love of his family, the fellowship of others, and the simple gifts God placed before him. He retired after 34 years with TxDOT.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Betty Clark, and his brothers, Frank Clark and Jerry Clark.

He is survived by his children, Belinda & Ted McDonald, Heather Parson, James & Katrinia Clark, and Daniel Clark; his grandchildren, Madison Mills, Alyssa Mills, Dalton Clark, and Lillie Clark; and his sister-in-law, Sharlotte Clark. Jimmy also has numerous nieces and nephews left to cherish his memory.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Texarkana for the care and compassion they provided.

A memorial service will be held at God’s Little Acre in Simms, Texas, officiated by Shannon Crawford on Friday, April 10th at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CMA https://cmausa.org

Arrangements Entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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