Bicycle and Car Seat Safety Day in Downtown Texarkana

The City of Texarkana, Texas is partnering with Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to host a bicycle and car seat safety event on Saturday, November 9th, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, at the Texas City Hall located at 220 Texas Blvd.

This event is dedicated to the safety of our youth, teaching them essential skills for safe bicycle riding, including the importance of wearing helmets and safely navigating streets both on wheels and on foot. Additionally, the event will encourage adults to play their part by always double-checking for children at intersections and turns and stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks.

Certified car seat safety technicians will also be available, offering guidance on proper car seat installation. With nearly half of all car seats improperly installed, these experts will provide crucial advice, and a limited number of free car seats will be available for families in need of replacements or new seats.

Please note that parents are required to stay with their children throughout the event.

For more information, please contact the Planning and Community Development Department at 903-798-3904 or TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist Emyli Speer at (903) 310-8452.


