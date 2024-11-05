Woman Accused Of Arson, Having Drugs In Soap, Body Lotion

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A woman who was arrested for arson after allegedly setting a series of small fires in her Texarkana apartment allegedly had a bar of soap and a tube of body cream containing illegal drugs stashed in her bra.

A 911 caller reported Oct. 15 that they had seen Tanishia Marie Stamps, 36, on the balcony of her 15th St. apartment with a firearm, according to a probable cause affidavit. When officers arrived, they reportedly found the door to Stamps’ apartment ajar and noted multiple areas where fires had been set and the oven turned on, prompting them to be concerned that Stamps was a danger to herself and others living in adjacent apartment units.

When officers searched Stamps before putting her into a patrol car, they allegedly found a glass pipe used to smoke narcotics in her pocket. A bar of soap and a “small plastic jar of Dove body cream” were allegedly found in the right cup of Stamps’ bra.

“Tanishia was very upset that this was located and tried to get to it before me even while in handcuffs,” the affidavit said.

The bar of soap reportedly tested positive for fentanyl while the body cream allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.

Stamps has been charged with arson and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. If convicted of arson, she faces five to 99 years or life in prison. If found guilty of possession of a controlled substance, she faces two to 20 years on each count.

Stamps is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds totaling $150,000.