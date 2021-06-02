Congressman Pat Fallon to Host Town Hall at Texarkana College Tonight

Advertisement

6 p.m. tonight in the Truman Arnold Student Center Great Room, 2500 North Robison Road, Congressman Pat Fallon (TX-04) will hold a public Town Hall event open to the public and press. He will be providing an update on his work in Washington, D.C., and receiving feedback from his constituents.

***Click HERE for the Facebook Event RSVP Page if you would like to attend***

Advertisement

Congressman Fallon is holding additional Town Halls at these locations in the Fourth District.

WEDNESDAY, June 2nd, 2021

WHAT: Town Hall in Commerce

TIME: 11:00am CT

LOCATION: Sam Rayburn Student Center, 2200 Campbell Street, Commerce, TX 75428

WHO: Open to the public and press, including national and regional news media

***Click HERE for the Facebook Event RSVP Page (for public RSVP)

Thursday, June 3rd, 2021

WHAT: Town Hall in Blossom

TIME: 5:00p.m. CT

LOCATION: Lamar Electric Cooperative, 5225 US Highway 82 East, Blossom, TX 75416

WHO: Open to public and press, including national and regional news media

***Click HERE for the Facebook Event RSVP Page (for public RSVP)