Congressman Pat Fallon to Host Town Hall at Texarkana College Tonight

6 p.m. tonight in the Truman Arnold Student Center Great Room, 2500 North Robison Road, Congressman Pat Fallon (TX-04) will hold a public Town Hall event open to the public and press. He will be providing an update on his work in Washington, D.C., and receiving feedback from his constituents.
***Click HERE for the Facebook Event RSVP Page if you would like to attend***
Congressman Fallon is holding additional Town Halls at these locations in the Fourth District.
WEDNESDAY, June 2nd, 2021
WHAT: Town Hall in Commerce
TIME: 11:00am CT
LOCATION: Sam Rayburn Student Center, 2200 Campbell Street, Commerce, TX 75428
WHO: Open to the public and press, including national and regional news media
***Click HERE for the Facebook Event RSVP Page (for public RSVP)
Thursday, June 3rd, 2021
WHAT: Town Hall in Blossom
TIME: 5:00p.m. CT
LOCATION: Lamar Electric Cooperative, 5225 US Highway 82 East, Blossom, TX 75416
WHO: Open to public and press, including national and regional news media
***Click HERE for the Facebook Event RSVP Page (for public RSVP)