Feds charge man with escape after he allegedly ditches ankle monitor at adult novelty store

A man who allegedly cut off his GPS ankle monitor near an adult novelty store in Texarkana has been charged with escape.

Michael Shawn Bishop, 46, was sentenced to federal prison in 2017 in the Texarkana Division of the Western District of Arkansas for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was released from prison but on home detention Dec. 30.

While on home detention, Bishop was receiving services through the City of Life halfway house in Little Rock and physically checked in there on Jan. 20. According to a criminal complaint, Bishop did not return to his residence in Texarkana, Texas, after traveling to Little Rock.

Bishop’s GPS ankle monitor showed he was in the area of the Venus Adult Superstore in Texarkana when the device was removed from his ankle Jan. 20.

Bishop was arrested for drug charges in Bowie County in March and is back in federal custody.

Bishop appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Bryant on the complaint. Bryant appointed Texarkana attorney Jeff Harrelson to represent Bishop. He now faces additional time in federal prison.

