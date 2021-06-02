Pleasant Grove High School Students Receive Top Honors at TRAHC Student Juried Exhibition

Advertisement

On Sunday, May 16, 2021, the Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council (TRAHC) hosted their annual student art exhibition which included works from the Four States region. Almost 500 works were submitted from 14 schools. The high school division accepted 84 works with 53 being from Pleasant Grove High School. The students were celebrated at a reception and award ceremony on Sunday, May 16. Pleasant Grove High School Senior Emma Sanderson received Best of Show for her work. Other awards for student artwork include:

1st Place- Ruby Rehkopf

2nd Place- Anna Johnson

3rd Place- Leslie Reyes

4th Place- Iris Rivera

Merit Award- Mason Burrow