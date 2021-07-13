Master Gardener Basic Training First In-Person Training Since 2019 Held Again This Fall

Advertisement

Are you ready to get out of your houses and train on gardening at our first in-person Master Gardener Basic Training since 2019. If so, now is the time to apply for the Arkansas Master Gardener program, the state’s largest horticulture volunteer and education organization. In-person training is slated for September 22, 29 and October 6, 20, and 27, 2021.

The deadline to have your applications into our office is August 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Applications are available through your Miller County Extension Service, located at 1007 Jefferson Avenue, Texarkana, AR (we are across the street from Jefferson Park). Applications are also available online at https://bit.ly/3hZjCSM. If you have any questions or would like an application mailed to you, please call 870-779-3609 or email jsmallwood@uada.edu.

Cost of the training is $125 and covers your book, training materials, name badge, and first year’s dues. Fee should be remitted along with the application.

“This program would be of interest to anyone who would like to sharpen their horticulture knowledge and skills,” Berni Kurz, extension educator-consumer horticulture for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said.

“Individuals will be able to complete an online horticulture training program designed for homeowners who are interested in becoming a Master Gardener volunteer through their local County Extension office,” he said.

Trainees will learn about basic botany, soils and fertilizer, pest control and pesticide use. In addition, there will be classes on landscape design, vegetable and fruit gardening, annuals and perennials and other topics of interest to homeowners. “Once the participant completes the course, they will be immersed in Master Gardener volunteer projects where they will be able to put newly learned skills to action and learn gardening secrets from other Master Gardeners,” Kurz said.

For general information about the Master Gardener program in Arkansas, visit https://www.uaex.edu/yard-garden/master-gardeners/.