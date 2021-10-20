Cornerstone Skilled Nursing Receives 5-Star Rating

Advertisement

Cornerstone, a senior living community owned and operated by Methodist Retirement Communities, is pleased to announce a five-star skilled nursing rating obtained from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). At a time when skilled nursing care has been under added scrutiny due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Administrator Jeff Bradford says the news confirms Cornerstone’s commitments to its residents.

“The bottom line is this rating translates into one thing, which is quality care,” Bradford said. “Our team has done a tremendous job during the pandemic, really keeping cases at a minimum.”

Bradford added that vaccination rates are high, and the community has continued to prioritize resident and employee safety.

“We’re offering antibody infusion here on campus, which has been a game changer. Like anyone else, we’ve had cases here and there, but overall, this rating speaks to the quality we’ve been able to maintain throughout the pandemic, as well as the excellent care we provide daily.”

Bradford said as Texas and the rest of the nation hopefully moves out of the pandemic, he looks forward to seeing Cornerstone continue to thrive at all levels of care.

“We’ve all been through a lot in the past year-plus,” he said. “But it’s also brought us closer together as a team and positions us well for continued success in doing what we love, which is caring for our residents.”

