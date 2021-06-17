Date Night Texarkana: Dagon’s Den Cafe and Catering

Advertisement

If you are looking for a Southern Style Creole restaurant for your next date night look no further than Dragon’s Den Cafe and Catering nestled down Genoa Road.

Owner and Chef Jeff Greening opened back in September of 2019. Since then, the Dragons Den Cafe has made itself known for their great food and their dedication to serving our community. “During the pandemic we thought we were going to have to close completely. We decided to stay open and create a family meal deal, where we could serve 4-6 people for about $20. It took off like wildfire and we were able to keep our business going. We were also able to donate to churches during the pandemic to provide delicious meals to our community members in need,” says Greening.

Greening created his own recipes and had them made into his own book that sat on his self at home for years before his wife pushed him to open up a restaurant. “I have worked in kitchens since I was 16, and almost 20 years later I was able to open up this place for myself. I found recipes I liked, and tweaked them over the years. Our dishes are southern inspired and cajun, however that isn’t all that we do,” said Greening. “Our restaurant is an early dinner date nigh spot. It is a very small mom and pop restaurant run by us, and we try to make sure that we spend as much time as we can with our own family, which is why we do close early,” said Greening.

Although date night will be cut short at 8, the food and ambiance is worth it. Customers can expect quick service, savory foods, and specials that are posted weekly on their Facebook page. You can also expect reasonable prices that let you walk away with a smile. This date night spot is a must if you are in the mood for southern style creole and service served with a smile.

Restaurant Hours: Closed Monday & Tuesday.

Wednesday-Saturday: 11am-2p.m., 4:30 p.m.-8p.m.

Sunday: 11a.m.-3p.m.

Dragon’s Den Cafe and Catering is located at 7858 Genoa Rd, Texarkana, AR 71854