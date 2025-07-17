Discover Carefree Living at Bella Vista Independent Senior Living in Texarkana

Sponsor

For seniors 55 and up seeking comfort, connection, and worry-free living, Bella Vista Independent Senior Living offers an all-inclusive lifestyle designed to support independence, joy, and peace of mind.

From the moment you arrive, you’ll feel the vibrant energy of the social center, the heart of this welcoming community.

“Bella Vista is a friendly and caring community, come see us,” says resident Jim Barnett.

With daily meals, a fitness center, and a wide range of engaging activities, the social center is more than a gathering space—it’s where friendships grow and life is celebrated.

Each spacious 958-square-foot residence includes two bedrooms and two full baths, featuring an open-concept kitchen, dining, and living area. Homes come equipped with stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups. The master suite includes a generous walk-in closet and a walk-in shower in every bathroom. Pet-friendly living is available to all residents.

What truly sets Bella Vista apart is its thoughtfully included amenities:

All utilities included (electric, water, trash)

Scheduled transportation to local appointments and shopping

Access to weekly events, socials, and themed celebrations like movie nights, spa days, and coffee & wine gatherings

Residents enjoy manicures, makeovers, game nights, and festive seasonal parties—“An easy and happy place to live,” says Judy Dowdy.

“Good meals prepared with a great atmosphere,” adds Shashi Krishna, capturing the warmth and ease of life at Bella Vista.

If you’re ready to explore your next chapter, come experience maintenance-free living, community connection, and a lifestyle built around your needs at Bella Vista Independent Senior Living.