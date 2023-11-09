Donations Needed for Thanksgiving Lunch to Area Homeless and Less Fortunate at Randy Sams Outreach Shelter

Sponsor

Randy Sams Outreach Shelter needs food, paper products, cold weather clothing, and financial donations to provide needed items at our luncheon on Thanksgiving Day to the area homeless and less fortunate. Please contact Lori, our Kitchen Manager, at 903-792-7024 if you plan to bring any food items.

Donations are accepted at the shelter 24/7 at 402 Oak St. downtown. Monetary donations can be mailed to 803 Spruce St, Texarkana, TX or donated online at www.randysams.org. We appreciate any help the public can provide to ensure we effectively meet the need this Thanksgiving!

Food/Drink/Paper Goods:

Turkeys/hams

French dried onions

Cream of mushroom soup

Green bean casserole

Sweet potato casserole

Salad and salad dressings

Dressing (cornbread and stuffing)

Macaroni and cheese

Fruit cocktails

Broccoli rice and cheese Casserole

Desserts

Cans and bottles of Soda and Water

Napkins

Plastic or Styrofoam Cups

Paper plates

To-go Containers

Trash bags (45-55 Gallon)

Hand sanitizer/masks

Clothing Items (for 70% men):

Coats, scarves, hats, shoes, gloves, socks, and new underwear