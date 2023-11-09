Texarkana Shootout Started With Dice Game, Cops Say

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A shooting in Texarkana last weekend that ended with three dead and at least three others wounded allegedly started with a fight between two men that started over a game of dice.

Devon Hayden, 26, was allegedly playing dice at a gathering Oct. 28 at 715 N. State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Texas, when he and Deandre Fezzel, 26, began to physically fight over the game, according to a probable cause affidavit. Fezzel fell to the floor and was reportedly trying to get up when Hayden allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot him.

Fezell died at the scene and Hayden has been charged with his murder.

“Once Fezell was shot by Hayden, Warren opened fire on Hayden,” the affidavit said of Breoskii Warren.

Warren, 21, who has been charged with two counts of murder and a charge of aggravated assault, allegedly began shooting at Warren with a rifle after Fezell was shot.

Alqadis Williams, 30, who was running from the gunplay in the same direction as Hayden as Warren was firing, was struck by a rifle round in the chest that exited his back and died that night at a local hospital, according to an affidavit in that case. Warren has been charged with murder in Williams’ death and in the death of Jayla Hampton, 22, who was reportedly sitting on a couch when the gunfire broke out.

Hampton died that night at a local hospital.

Warren has been charged with murder in Williams’ and Hampton’s deaths and with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting and injuring Hayden, who was taken into custody after being treated at a local hospital.

Hayden is being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $3 million. Warren has been charged with two counts of murder and a single count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds totaling $6.25 million.

If convicted of murder, the defendants face five to 99 years or life in prison. All of the cases have been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.